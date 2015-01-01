Abstract

A recent trial1 compared 2 low-intensity interventions (care management and dialectical behavioral therapy [DBT] skills training) with usual care in the prevention of self-harm in a large sample of adult outpatients reporting frequent suicidal ideation. The study helps answer a simple but critically important question: should health systems attempt to implement either of these population-based outreach programs for adult outpatients who report frequent suicidal ideation as a low-intensity alternative? Although the study answers this question, it raises many others. Both the study authors1 and editorialists2 raised and addressed several concerns, including identifying limitations and offering careful and thoughtful guidance regarding appropriate interpretation and application of the findings...

