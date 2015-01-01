Abstract

Interpersonal violence, the intentional use of physical force or power by one person against another, accounts for 1.1% of disease burden in the US and has been estimated to harm more than 22 million individuals annually. Research on violence and its sequelae is important to improve health. A prior analysis of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding across 46 disease categories found that violence research funding decreased by 40% from 2008 to 2019, the largest decrease in funding dollars ($95 million) by disease category. To better understand this decrease, we examined trends in violence research funding within and across NIH institutes/centers from 2011 to 2020...

