Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individual case management programs may be particularly effective in reducing fall risk as they can better identify barriers and facilitators to health recommendations.



OBJECTIVE: This paper describes the protocol for a single-blind, parallel-group randomized controlled trial that aims to investigate the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of a home-based multifactorial program targeting fall risk factors among people aged 60 years and over who have fallen at least twice in the past 12 months (the MAGIC trial).



METHODS: Older people with a history of at least 2 falls in the last year will be divided into 2 groups. The intervention group will receive case management at home for reducing the risk of falls, including a multidimensional assessment, explanation of fall risk factors, and elaboration and monitoring of an individualized intervention plan based on the identified fall risk factors, personal preferences, and available resources. The control group will be monitored once a month. Assessments (clinical data, fall risk awareness, physical and mental factors, safety at home, feet and shoes, and risk and rate of falls) will be carried out at baseline, after 16 weeks of the intervention, and at the posttrial 6-week and 1-year follow-up. After 16 weeks of the intervention, satisfaction and adherence to the intervention will also be assessed. Economic health will be evaluated for the period up to the posttrial 1-year follow-up.



RESULTS: Data collection started in April 2021, and we expected to end recruitment in December 2021. This case management program will address multifactorial assessments using validated tools and the implementation of individualized intervention plans focused on reducing fall risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: This trial may provide reliable and valuable information about the effectiveness of case management for increasing fall risk awareness and reducing fall risk in older people. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Brazilian Clinical Trials Registry (ReBec) RBR-3t85fd; https://ensaiosclinicos.gov.br/rg/RBR-3t85fd. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/34796.

Language: en