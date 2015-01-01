Abstract

BACKGROUND: The global estimate of the number of children in institutional care is around 5 million, with around 1 million of these children living in Europe. In Germany, about 75,000 children and adolescents find themselves in the foster care system and about 93,000 additional children and adolescents are living in institutions. Traumatic experiences and neglect in childhood are highly prevalent among these youth in care and are related to severe long-term effects. Childhood maltreatment and abuse can increase the risk of future victimization experiences. Although youth in care are at risk of victimization or revictimization, no specific evidence-based prevention program has been designed to address these specific needs.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of a newly developed 6-module internet-based prevention program of victimization for youth in care, named EMPOWER YOUTH.



METHODS: In a randomized controlled trial, the intervention group will be compared to a waiting-list control group with an unblinded 1:1 allocation ratio. Assessments will take place before randomization (baseline) and at follow-up 18 weeks after baseline (ie, 12 weeks after finishing the last module of the program). The primary endpoint is the number of victimization, and online and offline bullying experiences (composite score) at the 18-week follow-up. Secondary endpoints are risk-taking behavior, aggressive tendencies, empathy, prosocial behavior, depressiveness, and loneliness at follow-up. The expected outcome requires a sample size of 156 subjects to achieve a power of 80%. Assuming a 30% dropout rate at follow-up, we require 225 participants to be allocated to the trial. Participants are youth in care, that is, adolescents in foster care, adopted adolescents, or young care leavers aged 14 to 21 years.



RESULTS: Ethical approval was granted by the Ethics Committee of the Medical School Berlin in March 2021 (MSB-2021/55). Recruitment started in September 2021 and is planned until November 2022. The results are expected to be published in January 2023.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the increased likelihood for future victimization experiences among youth in care, there is a strong need for a low-threshold intervention specifically for this high-risk age group. There are no existing nationwide mental health programs exclusively for youth in care in Germany. TRIAL REGISTRATION: German Clinical Trials Register DRKS00024749; https://tinyurl.com/tjaahayw. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/34706.

Language: en