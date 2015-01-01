Abstract

Rates of suicide have increased among Black Americans. Suicide is now the 3(rd) leading cause of death for Black Americans between the ages of 1-19 and the 4(th) leading cause of death for Black Americans aged 20-44. Due to the increasing need in the community, a marked increase in literature focusing on suicide in the Black community has been published since 2018. To build a better understanding of the current state of the literature on suicidality among Black Americans and to offer suggestions for further areas of research, a systematic review was conducted. Spirituality and religious beliefs are often an important cultural focus in the Black community. Some religious beliefs pose potential unintended regarding the sanctity of life among Black Americans. The focus of this systematic review was religiosity's effect on suicidality among Black Americans. Religiosity was found to have a protective effect against suicidality among Black Americans while discouraging formal mental health services utilization. This systematic review also reveals a dearth of research on the relationship between religiosity and suicide related stigma. Areas for further research are mentioned, and religious institutions as mental health intervention centers are encouraged.

