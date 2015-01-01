|
Citation
Anderson KM, Bergenfeld I, Cheong YF, Minh TH, Yount KM. SSM Popul. Health 2022; 18: e101103.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35698483
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence against women remains a global public health problem, with Southeast Asia having among the highest rates of violence victimization globally. Exposure to violence in adolescence--a highly prevalent experience in Vietnam--is associated with later perpetration of violence against others. However, childhood maltreatment as a latent construct is understudied, with most analyses focusing on theoretical categories, potentially missing key patterns of victimization, particularly poly-victimization. Poor understanding of these experience limits researchers' ability to predict and intervene upon cyclical perpetration of violence. This study aims to identify latent classes of childhood maltreatment, and to test associations between class membership and sexually violent behavior during the first 12 months of university in a sample of Vietnamese men.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Gender based violence; Latent class analysis; Sexual violence