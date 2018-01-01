Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To map the main characteristics of and differences between domestic violence and sexual assault cases presenting to a hospital emergency department in Australia.



METHODS: This retrospective observational cross-sectional study presents a snapshot of domestic violence and sexual assault cases presenting to the emergency department of a regional tertiary Australian hospital between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018. Data were extracted from the health district electronic information system for all eligible females. All data were checked for completeness and discrepancies by researchers before analysis.



RESULTS: 42/105 (40%) sexual assault cases and 27/56 (48%) domestic violence cases reported mental health issues. More than half of the sexual assault and domestic violence cases had recurrent presentations to emergency department (51%; 54/105% and 52%; 29/56, respectively); most injuries were classed as severe. 92/105; 88% of sexual assault and 41/56; 73% of domestic violence victims were referred to related services.



CONCLUSION: Clinical health staff, particularly those working in emergency department, can play crucial roles in identifying cases of domestic violence and sexual assault. Domestic violence training for clinicians and routine domestic violence screening in hospital emergency department is recommended to enhance early intervention.

Language: en