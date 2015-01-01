Abstract

AIMS: This paper examines trends and correlates of alcohol-involved motor vehicle crashes (AMVCs) in California between 2005 and 2016 among Hispanic and non-Hispanic Whites (Whites hereafter). Together these two groups comprise 76% of the state population. The paper also examines whether alcohol outlet density, percent Hispanics in census tract populations, and distance to the U.S./Mexico border are related to greater risks for AMVCs. The border is of interest given the greater availability of alcohol in the area.



METHODS: Crash data come from Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) collected by the California Highway Patrol. Sociodemographic and community characteristics data from the U.S. Census, and alcohol outlet density, were aggregated to census tracts. Total motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) and AMVCs were related to these characteristics using hierarchical Bayesian Poisson space-time models.



RESULTS: There were over 2 million injury and fatality crashes during the period of analysis, of which 11% were AMVCs. About 1.7% of these crashes had fatalities. The rate of AMVCs increased among both Whites and Hispanics until 2008. After 2008, the rate among Whites declined through 2016 while the rate among Hispanics declined for two years (2009 and 2010) and increased thereafter. Crash distance from the border (RR=1.016, 95%CI=1.010-1.022) and percent Hispanic population (RR=1.006; 95%CI=1.003-1.009) were well-supported results with 95% credible intervals that did not include 1. Percent of bars/pubs, percent male, percent 18-29 and 40-49 years of age, percent of U.S. born population, percent below 150% poverty level, percent unemployed, percent housing vacant, percent housing owner occupied were all positively associated with AMVCs and well supported.



CONCLUSIONS: Between 2005 and 2016 the rate of AMVCs in California declined among Whites but not among Hispanics. Population level indicators of percent Hispanic population, distance to the U.S. Mexico border, gender, age distribution, and socioeconomic stability were positively associated with crash rates, indicating that important contextual characteristics help determine the level of AMVC rates in communities.



