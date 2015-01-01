SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fatima SM, Ahmed Lak T, Mushtaque I. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10105395221107134

PMID

35703386

Abstract

Transgender people are tormented and attacked on social media on a daily basis, yet they are rarely reported to the police. The main reason for this is that many transgender people do not have families that are willing to adopt them; therefore, abuse and accidents involving them go undetected.


Language: en

Keywords

Pakistan; discrimination; death; developing country; transgender

