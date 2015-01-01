Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite the high burden of mental disorders among adolescents and the potentially lifelong consequences of these conditions, access to mental health services remains insufficient for adolescents in low-income and middle-income countries. We conducted an economic modelling study to quantify the potential costs and benefits of mental health interventions to prevent or treat anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and suicide among adolescents.



METHODS: We developed a Markov model that followed cohorts of adolescents (ages 10-19) from 36 countries to assess the impact of addressing anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and suicide during adolescence on health and non-health outcomes through their lives. We estimated the costs of interventions using an ingredients-based approach and modelled impacts on education and employment and the resulting economic, morbidity, and mortality benefits.



RESULTS: Implementing the selected interventions offers a return on investment of 23.6 and a cost of $102.9 per disability adjusted life year (DALY) averted over 80 years. The high return on investment and low cost per DALY averted is observed across regions and country income levels, with the highest return on investment arising from treating mild depression with group-based cognitive behavioural therapy, prevention of suicide attempts among high-risk adolescents, and universal prevention of combined anxiety and depression in low-income and lower-middle income countries.



CONCLUSIONS: The high return on investment and low cost per DALY averted suggests the importance and value of addressing mental disorders among adolescents worldwide. Intervening to prevent and treat these mental disorders even only during adolescence can have lifelong health and economic benefits.

