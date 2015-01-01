Abstract

The purpose of this study was to analyze quantitative diffusion tensor imaging measures across the spectrum of traumatic brain injury severity and evaluate their trajectories in military service members. Participants were 96 U.S. military service members and veterans who had sustained a mild traumatic brain injury [including complicated mild traumatic brain injury (n = 16) and uncomplicated mild traumatic brain injury (n = 68)], moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (n = 12), and controls (with or without orthopaedic injury, n = 39). All participants had been scanned at least twice, with some receiving up to five scans. Both whole brain voxel-wise analysis and tract-of-interest analysis were applied to assess the group differences of diffusion tensor imaging metrics, and their trajectories between time points of scans and days since injury. Linear mixed modelling was applied to evaluate cross-sectional and longitudinal diffusion tensor imaging metrics changes within and between groups using both tract-of-interest and voxel-wise analyses. Participants with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury had larger white matter disruption both in superficial subcortical and deep white matter, mainly over the anterior part of cerebrum, than those with mild traumatic brain injury, both complicated and uncomplicated, and there was no evidence of recovery over the period of follow-ups in moderate-severe traumatic brain injury, but deterioration was possible. Participants with mild traumatic brain injury had white matter microstructural changes, mainly in deep central white matter over the posterior part of cerebrum, with more spatial involvement in complicated mild traumatic brain injury than in uncomplicated mild traumatic brain injury and possible brain repair through neuroplasticity, e.g. astrocytosis with glial processes and glial scaring. Our results did not replicate 'V-shaped' trajectories in diffusion tensor imaging metrics, which were revealed in a previous study assessing the sub-acute stage of brain injury in service members and veterans following military combat concussion. In addition, non-traumatic brain injury controls, though not demonstrating any evidence of sustaining a traumatic brain injury, might have transient white matter changes with recovery afterward. Our results suggest that white matter integrity following a remote traumatic brain injury may change as a result of different underlying mechanisms at the microstructural level, which can have a significant consequence on the long-term well beings of service members and veterans. In conclusion, longitudinal diffusion tensor imaging improves our understanding of the mechanisms of white matter microstructural changes across the spectrum of traumatic brain injury severity. The quantitative metrics can be useful as guidelines in monitoring the long-term recovery.

Language: en