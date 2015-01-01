SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vincent HK, Patel S, Zaremski JL. Curr. Sports Med. Rep. 2022; 21(6): 196-204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1249/JSR.0000000000000966

PMID

35703746

Abstract

This review describes the available evidence of the acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2, referred to COVID-19) pandemic on musculoskeletal injury patterns and prevalence in athletes. A brief overview of the epidemiology of COVID-19 and prevalence in active populations from youth through professional are provided. Responses to COVID-19 regarding sport participation at regional, national, and international organizations are summarized. Downstream effects of complete or partial training shutdown on injury risk and mental health are discussed. Strategies to maintain athletic potential and overall well-being include maintaining safe access to training facilities and resources, implementation of injury prevention programs, organization of athlete support networks, and incorporation of resilience and coping training.


Language: en
