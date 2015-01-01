Abstract

It is an incredible honour for me to have become the President of SAVIR in April of 2022; a society of professionals who are committed to advancing violence and injury research, practice and education. I am also humbled by the faith colleagues have shown in me to lead this great association. In this editorial, I will share my reflections and SAVIR's priorities in the years ahead.



With support from the US CDC, injury research centre directors across the country started the National Association of Injury Control Research Centers (NAICRC) in 1990s. Several years later, NAICRC was changed to SAVIR in order to be more inclusive of injury centres not supported by CDC and public health practitioners who might not have been engaged in research but were practicing injury prevention. Over the years, many distinguished scholars and leaders not only trained and mentored countless young researchers and professionals, but also put in tremendous effort to develop and grow the violence and injury research and prevention field.1 2 SAVIR has evolved to become a leading academic society for violence prevention and injury control research, due to the commitment, energy and great effort of many distinguished scholars and leaders.



It is inspiring to read the seminal research, challenges and practice of those pioneers who have been making significant contribution to our field over the past three decades.2 Their efforts in establishing the first issue of Injury Prevention in 1995 met many challenges but through determination, perseverance, and leadership, Injury Prevention is now SAVIR's …

