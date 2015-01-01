Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: The rare presentation of duodenal injuries has led to a lack of guidelines for managing and diagnosing such cases. In most duodenal injuries, intramural hematoma and perforation are seen; however, complete resection of the duodenum is rare, which is seen in our case. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a rare case of a 6-year-old boy who suffered from a complete isolated duodenal transection at the pylorus and a 90% transection at D3 and D4 following a seat-belt injury. The surgeon performed a primary anastomosis for the first part of the duodenum with pyloric exclusion. Then, primary repair with controlled fistula for the second transection at D3 and D4 and a gastrojejunostomy were performed. After further management, the patient was discharged with no further complaints. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Due to the retroperitoneal location of the duodenum, it is challenging to diagnose a duodenal injury. CT scan with contrast is considered the best diagnostic tool in the case of a duodenal injury. Treatment of duodenal injuries depends on the type of injury and the present level of damage. It is imperative to differentiate between a duodenal hematoma, a duodenal perforation, or a duodenal transection as the management for each complication differs.



CONCLUSION: No official guidelines have been set in the case of management or diagnosis of duodenal transection. Based on our experience with this patient and similar literature, guidelines for managing and diagnosing duodenal transection should be set, and further studies on the matter are warranted.

