Citation
Shah H, Sabbah BN, Elwy BA, Arabi TZ, Sabbah AN, Shah SY. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 96: e107272.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35704986
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: The rare presentation of duodenal injuries has led to a lack of guidelines for managing and diagnosing such cases. In most duodenal injuries, intramural hematoma and perforation are seen; however, complete resection of the duodenum is rare, which is seen in our case. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a rare case of a 6-year-old boy who suffered from a complete isolated duodenal transection at the pylorus and a 90% transection at D3 and D4 following a seat-belt injury. The surgeon performed a primary anastomosis for the first part of the duodenum with pyloric exclusion. Then, primary repair with controlled fistula for the second transection at D3 and D4 and a gastrojejunostomy were performed. After further management, the patient was discharged with no further complaints. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Due to the retroperitoneal location of the duodenum, it is challenging to diagnose a duodenal injury. CT scan with contrast is considered the best diagnostic tool in the case of a duodenal injury. Treatment of duodenal injuries depends on the type of injury and the present level of damage. It is imperative to differentiate between a duodenal hematoma, a duodenal perforation, or a duodenal transection as the management for each complication differs.
Keywords
Duodenal injury; Duodenal perforation; Duodenal transection; Trauma surgery