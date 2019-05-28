Abstract

BACKGROUND: Methyl alcohol poisoning or deaths from drinking illegally brewed cheap alcohol which is often spiked with chemicals to increase its potency are frequent in India. Many outbreaks from different parts of the country have been reported from time to time. A total of 11,830 lives were lost between 2006 and 2015 due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the country. The symptoms can range from mild to severe depending upon factors like the amount of exposure and time of presentation.



AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: The present study was designed to describe the clinical presentation, management, and outcome of the patients during a recent methanol outbreak that can form a basis for diagnosis and management. This study also highlights the salient autopsy findings and their correlation with clinical features.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: It is a retrospective, descriptive study discussing clinical features of patients with methanol intoxication, their outcome, and the clinical correlation with autopsy findings of patients who succumbed to death. The study was conducted at King George's Medical University, Lucknow. The patients were enrolled from a methanol intoxication outbreak in Barabanki district on 28th May 2019 followed by a similar outbreak in Sitapur district two days later.



RESULTS: A total of 33 patients were included in this study based on predefined clinical characteristics. The average amount of alcohol consumed was about 223 mL (range: 100-300 mL). The majority of patients had onset of symptoms between 12 and 24 hours. All patients had gastrointestinal symptoms, 97% of patients had visual disturbances, 91% of patients had central nervous system manifestation while frank coma was observed in 15% of patients. Decreased urine output was reported in 6% of patients. About 90% of patients had metabolic acidosis. Out of 33 patients included in this study, 30 patients were discharged in stable condition while two died and one absconded. Autopsy findings revealed marked cerebral edema and hyperemia, hyperemic heart, and congested lungs in all the patients. One patient showed putaminal necrosis which is characteristic of methanol poisoning. Kidneys in two cases were hyperemic and show parenchymal degeneration which co-relates with both patients being anuric.



CONCLUSION: Methanol intoxication is a serious problem in developing countries like ours. Timely intervention is an important factor in reducing mortality among these patients. The study highlights the very important fact that methanol intoxication can be managed at the very ground level with minimal resources (as available) if intervened and recognized in time.

