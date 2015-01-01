|
Ruggs EN, Marshburn CK, Summerville KM, Grenier K. J. Bus. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Nature)
35702385
Despite increased media coverage of police using lethal force against Black civilians, little research aims to understand how such events affect employees, particularly Black employees, at work. We draw on spillover-transferring emotions and/or behaviors from one domain to another-to examine how collective, indirect trauma, or trauma experienced by a large group of people not directly involved in an event, affected employees at work. Across two studies, we investigated Black and White employees' differential cognitive (Study 1), emotional, and interpersonal reactions (Studies 1 & 2) to hearing about police officers' use of lethal force against Black civilians (i.e., collective, indirect racial trauma).
Language: en
Coping; Coworker support; Critical race psychology; Employee well-being; Racial trauma