Abstract

Sexual abuse can result in significant negative sequelae for victims. One particularly harmful consequence is suicidal ideation, which can lead to suicide attempts and even death. It is essential to screen children and adolescents for suicidal ideation when providing medical forensic care after disclosure of acute or nonacute sexual abuse/assault. Forensic nurses must feel confident in their abilities to assess suicide risk and provide appropriate intervention and referrals. A thorough understanding of the relationship between sexual abuse and suicidal ideation and behaviors can assist the forensic nurse in the development of practice behaviors to better identify, intervene, and prevent suicidal ideation and behaviors among youth experiencing sexual abuse.

