Abstract

A systematic review and meta-analysis1 of 14 brief suicide prevention interventions (BSPs) delivered in health care settings demonstrated their efficacy and effectiveness at reducing suicide attempts and increasing treatment initiation. The techniques used to successfully carry out these interventions are implementation strategies (ie, methods used to enhance the adoption, implementation, or sustainability of a clinical practice).2,3 Owing to journals' space constraints or implementation science terminology being unfamiliar to those outside the field,3 published articles of efficacy/effectiveness studies may not fully document implementation strategies used. Although implementation strategies used to support an intervention during efficacy/effectiveness studies may differ from those needed in real-world routine care, documenting the former provides an opportunity to inform the latter.4 In the current study, we asked authors of the studies included in the recent meta-analysis1 to share which implementation strategies were used to support the BSPs under investigation, then compared their responses with descriptions of implementation strategies in their publications...

Language: en