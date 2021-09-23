Abstract

The effectiveness of home-based resistance exercise in elder participants with osteoporosis remains unclear. This study demonstrates the beneficial effects of this mode of exercise on improving physical function, increasing confidence in exercise, and reducing fear of falling.



INTRODUCTION: This study aims to evaluate the effect of a home-based resistance exercise (HBRE) program versus control on physical function, exercise self-efficacy, falling efficacy, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL).



METHODS: This randomized controlled trial included 72 elderly participants with osteoporosis. Participants in the intervention group received a 12-week HBRE program, and the control group received usual care. The primary outcome was physical function, including muscle strength and balance ability; secondary outcomes were exercise self-efficacy, falling efficacy, and HRQOL. Within-group and between-group changes in outcome were evaluated by t-test and rank-sum test.



RESULTS: A total of 68 subjects were included in the final analysis. Improvement in physical function was significantly greater in the HBRE group compared with controls. On a psychological level, exercise self-efficacy and falling efficacy improved significantly in the HBRE group; no significant change was observed in the control group. Most of the dimensions of HRQOL demonstrated improvements as well. The adherence was 85.29%, with no adverse events related to the exercise.



CONCLUSION: A 12-week HBRE program was safe non-pharmacological therapy for elderly participants with osteoporosis, improving physical function, exercise self-efficacy, reduced fear of falling, and improved HRQOL. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Chinese Clinical Trial Register: ChiCTR2100051455. Registered 23.09.21. Retrospectively registered.

Language: en