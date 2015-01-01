SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fernandes H, Lima DV, Hino P, Taminato M, Okuno MFP. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2022; 75(Suppl 3): e20210768.

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

10.1590/0034-7167-2021-0768

35703675

OBJECTIVES: to analyze intellectual productions on self-inflicted violence and suicide in people living with HIV/AIDS.

METHODS: a systematic review, carried out between March and April 2021, in the PubMed®/MEDLINE®, Web of Science and LILACS databases, subsidized in the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology. The period outlined was from 2011 to 2020.

RESULTS: a total of 199 studies were identified, and 16 composed the final sample, grouped into the categories: Sociodemographic characteristics of victims of self-inflicted violence/suicide and their intervening factors (pointing to young adults, especially homosexuals, with low social support and a history of mental illness or substance abuse as usual victims); Successful measures for suicide prevention/control in people living with HIV/AIDS (suggesting more frequent psychosocial and clinical follow-up of those starting antiretroviral and immunocompromised treatment).

CONCLUSIONS: biopsychosocial follow-up, analysis of sociodemographic profile and intervening factors should be frequent in this population for disease prevention/control.


pt
