Abstract

Suicide and suicide attempt has an impact not only on the suicidal individual but also on his relatives. People expose to suicidal behavior of a close relation are confronted to death or to death threat and are subject to various signs such as anxiety, depression, specially linked to trauma. Therefore, it is essential to support those relatives in their suffering. Three types of intervention are distinguished according to timing: immediate, post-immediate and mid-to-long term interventions.



Le suicide avéré et la tentative de suicide ont un impact important sur la personne suicidaire mais aussi sur ses proches. Ces derniers se voient confrontés à la mort ou à une menace de mort, ce qui peut entraîner la survenue d'une panoplie de syndromes dépressifs et anxieux, surtout liés au traumatisme. Il est essentiel d'intervenir auprès des proches pour accompagner la souffrance psychique souvent présentée. Les interventions proposées sont subdivisées en trois temps distincts : interventions immédiates, postimmédiates et à moyen, voire à long terme.

