Wenger N, Vallat J, Boto Gonçalves P, Michaud L, Saillant S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2022; 18(786): 1224-1227.
Importance de l'accompagnement des proches confrontés à une tentative de suicide
(Copyright © 2022, Medecine et Hygiene)
35703866
Suicide and suicide attempt has an impact not only on the suicidal individual but also on his relatives. People expose to suicidal behavior of a close relation are confronted to death or to death threat and are subject to various signs such as anxiety, depression, specially linked to trauma. Therefore, it is essential to support those relatives in their suffering. Three types of intervention are distinguished according to timing: immediate, post-immediate and mid-to-long term interventions.
Language: fr