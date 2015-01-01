Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational therapy competency standards provide an evidence-base to inform clinical best practice, however it is not known whether education about competency standards will increase occupational therapists' adherence to their use. AIMS/OBJECTIVES: To investigate if education about the 'Australian Competency Standards for Occupational Therapy Driver Assessors' leads to increased adherence to the competency standards in the clinical practice of occupational therapy driver assessors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A mixed methods multiple case study design was used to evaluate 5 occupational therapy driver assessors' adherence to the competency standards. An audit of 25 client files and interviews were conducted to evaluate practice against the competency standards prior to an education session, followed by an audit of a further 25 files, interview and feedback after education.



RESULTS: Qualitative and quantitative analyses suggest that education about the 'Australian Competency Standards for Occupational Therapy Driver Assessors' was associated with increased adherence to the competency standards in clinical practice. The results also support the use of competency standards in clinical practice.



CONCLUSIONS AND SIGNIFICANCE: Competency standards can be used to inform and guide clinical practice, and individualised education and feedback of practice against the competency standards can increase occupational therapists' adherence to these standards.

