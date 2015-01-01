|
Citation
Fields SM, Unsworth CA, Harreveld B. Scand. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35704712
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Occupational therapy competency standards provide an evidence-base to inform clinical best practice, however it is not known whether education about competency standards will increase occupational therapists' adherence to their use. AIMS/OBJECTIVES: To investigate if education about the 'Australian Competency Standards for Occupational Therapy Driver Assessors' leads to increased adherence to the competency standards in the clinical practice of occupational therapy driver assessors.
Keywords
occupational therapy; Adherence; automobile driving; case study; clinical competence; competency standards; driver assessment