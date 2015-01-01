Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common sleep-related breathing disorder that often is associated with several psychiatric conditions. Job loss is a stressful life event that can also affect mental health and socioeconomic status (SES). We investigated whether there was an association between the prevalence of OSA and several psychiatric conditions within a cohort of persons who recently became unemployed and whether SES was a contributing factor.



METHODS: Data from 292 participants who completed the screening evaluation of the Assessing Daily Activity Patterns through occupational Transitions (ADAPT) Study were used to assess the association between the prevalence of OSA, and current and past depression, and past suicidality. A type III sleep home sleep monitor was used to identify the presence of OSA and assess its severity. Depression and suicidality were ascertained using the Mini-international neuropsychiatric interview. Years of education was used as a proxy for SES.



RESULTS: There were no significant associations between severity of OSA, SES and current depression, past depression, and suicidality. Past suicidality was noted to be more common among those who were single/widowed (17.4%) or those who were divorced or separated (11.1%) (p=0.027). Current depression was more common among Hispanics in comparison to non-Hispanics. Furthermore, prevalence rates of both depression and past suicidality were higher than previous reports in general populations.



CONCLUSIONS: Within a cohort of individuals who experienced recent job loss, there was no association between OSA and depression or past suicidality. Prevalence rates of both depression and past suicidality were higher than previous reports in the general population.

Language: en