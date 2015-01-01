Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of the current study was to increase scientific understanding of rear-seat passenger seating position, postures, CRS use, and belt use through a naturalistic study. A secondary objective was to compare data from vehicles used in ride-hailing with data from other vehicles.



METHOD: Video cameras were installed in the passenger cabins of the vehicles of 75 drivers near the center of the windshield. The video data were downloaded after the vehicles were operated by their owners for two weeks. Video frames were sampled from near the ends and in the middle of each trip, and at five-minute intervals in trips longer than 15 min. A total of 7,323 frames with second-row passengers were manually coded.



RESULTS: A total of 444 unique second-row passengers were identified in video frames from 1,188 trips taken in 65 of the 75 vehicles in the study. Two of the vehicles that were driven for commercial ride-hailing during the study period accounted for 199 (45%) of the passengers. Considering multiple passengers in some trips, a total of 1,899 passenger-trips were identified. For passengers not using child restraint systems (CRS), the belt use rate was 65% in the non-ride-hailing vehicles versus 32% among passengers in the ride-hailing vehicles. No CRS use was observed in the ride-hailing vehicles. Among children using backless boosters, the shoulder belt was lateral to the clavicle or under the arm in 26% of frames. Among belted passengers not using CRS, the belt was lateral to the clavicle or on the neck about 6% of the time. Belted passengers not using CRS were observed leaning to the left or right about 27% of the time, with leaning away from the shoulder belt more common than leaning into the belt.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to report seating position, posture, and belt fit observations for a large naturalistic sample of second-row passengers that includes adult occupants. The data suggest that low rear seat belt use rates remain a concern, particularly in ride-hailing vehicles. Non-nominal belt placement and posture may also be common in second-row seating positions.

