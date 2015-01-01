SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gottfried ED, Mulay AL, Schenk AM, Vitacco MJ. Violence Vict. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0065

PMID

35705444

Abstract

The examination of violence perpetrated by female offenders remains an understudied topic, as research typically focuses on male offender samples. As such, it remains unclear what personality characteristics may be associated with the perpetration of violence among female offenders. This study sought to examine the relationship between personality characteristics, as assessed by the MMPI-2-RF, and engagement in violence, within a sample of 228 incarcerated women.

RESULTS indicated that women serving time for a violent offense obtained higher mean scores on MMPI-2-RF scales related to underreporting, atypical thoughts/experiences, and paranoia. Women who obtained disciplinary reports for violence within the institution obtained higher mean scores on MMPI-2-RF scales related to behavior/externalizing dysfunction, overactivation, and aggression. Taken together, violence was most strongly associated with the MMPI-2-RF scales related to paranoia and atypical thoughts/experiences (e.g., THD, PSYC-r). This study provides new data on the viability of the MMPI-2-RF to provide critical insights into violent and aggression behavior in female inmates, an understudied population and demonstrate the instrument's efficacy in assessing characteristics associated with violent behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; female offenders; institutional misconduct; MMPI-2-RF

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print