Gottfried ED, Mulay AL, Schenk AM, Vitacco MJ. Violence Vict. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
35705444
The examination of violence perpetrated by female offenders remains an understudied topic, as research typically focuses on male offender samples. As such, it remains unclear what personality characteristics may be associated with the perpetration of violence among female offenders. This study sought to examine the relationship between personality characteristics, as assessed by the MMPI-2-RF, and engagement in violence, within a sample of 228 incarcerated women.
Language: en
violence; female offenders; institutional misconduct; MMPI-2-RF