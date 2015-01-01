SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Callaghan E, Ullman SE. Violence Vict. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2021-0015

35705445

Social reactions to sexual assault (SA) disclosure are well-documented in the literature, but less is known about disclosure and reactions received by Latina survivors. The current study analyzed correlates of positive and negative social reactions to sexual assault disclosure in a community sample of Latina survivors (n = 239). Compared to White survivors, Latina survivors were more likely to report turning against and acknowledgement without support reactions. Among Latina survivors, contrary to hypotheses, both "stereotypical" (e.g. more violent assaults) and "non-stereotypical" (e.g. pre-assault substance use) assault characteristics were associated with acknowledgement without support negative social reactions. Furthermore, total number of sources Latina survivors disclosed to were associated with turning against social reactions. Implications for future research on disclosure/social reactions and Latina survivors are discussed.


Language: en

victimization; sexual assault; ethnicity; Latinas; quantitative research

