Abstract

In some legal and societal circumstances, people freely and capably plan, organize, and precipitate their own death. Drawing on published literature, we critically reflect on how deliberately ending one's own life fits with the current definitions of the concept of occupation. Using an occupational science and occupational therapy theoretical reflection, we argue that deliberately dying can for some people be considered a purposeful and meaningful occupation. Implications for such an occupational therapy practice are discussed: attending to the occupational needs of specific groups of people, reconsidering definitions and conceptual work, advocating for occupational justice in ending life activities, reflecting on ethical conundrums around self-harm activities within the scope of practice, and exploring deliberate death as a purposeful and meaningful occupation. Because deliberately dying is something that some people do, in this article we aim to open a dialogue within the field of occupational science and occupational therapy about this sensitive and potentially controversial issue.

