Journal Article

Citation

Vos LC, Ngan E, Novelo LL, Williams MW, Hammond FM, Walker WC, Clark AN, Lopez APO, Juengst SB, Sherer M. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apmr.2022.05.003

PMID

35709982

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify key variables that could predict risk of loss to follow-up (LTFU) in a nationally funded longitudinal database of persons with traumatic brain injury DESIGN: Secondary analysis of a prospective longitudinal cohort study SETTING: Traumatic Brain Injury Model System Centers (TBIMS) in the USA PARTICIPANTS: 17,956 TBIMS participants with interview status data available were included if eligible for 1, 2, 5, 10, 15 or 20-year follow-ups between 10/31/1989 and 09/30/2020 INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Follow-up data collection completion status at years 1, 2, 5, 10, 15, and 20.

RESULTS: Information relevant to participant's history, injury characteristics, rehabilitation stay, and patterns of follow-up across 20 years were considered using a series of logistic regression models. Overall, LTFU rates were low (consistently <20%). The most robust predictors of LTFU across models were missed earlier follow-ups and demographic factors including Hispanic ethnicity, lower education, and lack of private health insurance.

CONCLUSIONS: Efforts to retain participants in such social disadvantaged or minority groups are encouraged given their disproportionate rate of LTFU. Repeated attempts to reach participants after a previously missed assessment are beneficial, as many participants that missed one or more follow-ups were later recovered.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic Brain Injury; Longitudinal Study; Loss to Follow-Up; Model Systems

