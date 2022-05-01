|
Vos LC, Ngan E, Novelo LL, Williams MW, Hammond FM, Walker WC, Clark AN, Lopez APO, Juengst SB, Sherer M. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35709982
OBJECTIVE: To identify key variables that could predict risk of loss to follow-up (LTFU) in a nationally funded longitudinal database of persons with traumatic brain injury DESIGN: Secondary analysis of a prospective longitudinal cohort study SETTING: Traumatic Brain Injury Model System Centers (TBIMS) in the USA PARTICIPANTS: 17,956 TBIMS participants with interview status data available were included if eligible for 1, 2, 5, 10, 15 or 20-year follow-ups between 10/31/1989 and 09/30/2020 INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Follow-up data collection completion status at years 1, 2, 5, 10, 15, and 20.
Traumatic Brain Injury; Longitudinal Study; Loss to Follow-Up; Model Systems