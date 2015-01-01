|
Citation
|
Khodanazari H, Choupani AA, Aghayan I. Biomed. Res. Int. 2022; 2022: e2633109.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35707388
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
RESULTS: The findings of this research showed that being overweight is a concerning issue even in a small-sized and lightly populated city such as Bandar-Turkmen, Iran. Most students (90%) did not perform the required minimum daily activity when commuting to school. Further, overweight could be found even among those students who walked more than one hour to commute to school. The contribution of walking to school to the MVPA of overweight students was found to be low on school days and throughout the year. Counterintuitively, the situation is even worse for nonoverweight students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Schools; Students; Exercise; Walking; Transportation; *Bicycling; *Overweight/epidemiology