Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressed patients are prone to violent victimization, and patients who were victimized once are at increased risk to fall victim to violence again. However, knowledge on the context of victimization in depressed patients is lacking, and research identifying targets for prevention is urgently needed.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study explored context characteristics, disclosure rates and gender differences regarding violent victimization in 153 recently victimized depressed patients. Additionally, 12-month prevalence rates of repeat threat, physical assault, and sexual assault were examined, and gender differences were investigated using t-tests, Chi-square tests, and Fisher's exact tests. Furthermore, logistic regression analyses were used to identify factors associated with repeat victimization.



RESULTS: Overall, depressed men were most often victimized by a stranger in public, and women by their partner or ex-partner at home. Regarding sexual assault, no gender differences could be examined. Patients were sexually assaulted most often by an acquaintance (50.0%) or stranger (27.8%). In all patients, the most recent incidents of threat (67.6%) and physical assault (80.0%) were often preceded by a conflict, and only a minority had been intoxicated prior to the assault. Notably, less than half of patients had disclosed their recent experience of threat (40.6%) and physical assault (47.1%) to their mental health caregiver. For sexual assault, this was only 20%. Less than one third of patients had reported their recent experience of threat (27.9%), physical assault (30.0%) and sexual assault (11.1%) to the police. 48.4% of patients had been victimized repeatedly in the past year, with no gender differences found. Only depressive symptoms and unemployment were univariately associated with repeat victimization, but not in the multiple model.



CONCLUSIONS: The high prevalence of repeat victimization in depressed patients and their low disclosure rates stress the need to implement routine enquiry of victimization in mental health care, and to develop preventive interventions accounting for specific needs of men and women.

