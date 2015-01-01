Abstract

In this article, we describe the dataset on the conditions for gender-based violence (GBV) for women in four municipalities of Colombia: Cali, Buenaventura, Jamundí, and Yumbo. The database was developed by the Observatory for Women's Equity (OEM), an entity resulting from an alliance between Universidad Icesi and Fundación WWB Colombia. The OEM's purpose is to construct measurements that make it possible to account for GBV suffered by women. The following types of violence were classified: psychological violence, physical violence, sexual violence, workplace violence, and economic violence. In addition to the module on GBV, the survey has other modules with which to establish a socioeconomic characterization of women and households, through which to identify how these conditions can be linked to GBV. The sample size was 1,593 women in the four mentioned municipalities.

