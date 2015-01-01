|
Schroder HS, Ip KI, Hruschak JL, Horbatch F, Hall M, Liu Y, Mannella K, Muzik M, Rosenblum KL, Moser JS, Fitzgerald KD. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35708131
OBJECTIVE: Underdeveloped cognitive control (CC)-the capacity to flexibly adjust to changing environments-may predispose some children to early onset anxiety disorders and represents a promising intervention target. The current study established and pilot-tested "Camp Kidpower"-a novel group-based, interactive CC training intervention-and assessed its impacts on behavioral and neurophysiological indices of CC among preschool children with elevated anxiety symptoms.
preschool; intervention; anxiety; cognitive control; ERN