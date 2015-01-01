|
Citation
Zilcha-Mano S, Zhu X, Lazarov A, Suarez-Jimenez B, Helpman L, Kim Y, Maitlin C, Neria Y, Rutherford BR. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35708133
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Studies have searched for neurobiological markers of trauma exposure, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis, and resilience to trauma to identify therapeutic targets for PTSD. Despite some promising results, findings are inconsistent. AIMS: The present study adopted a data-driven approach to systematically explore whether structural brain markers of trauma, PTSD, or resilience emerge when all are explored. MATERIALS & METHODS: Differences between clusters in the proportion of PTSD, healthy controls (HC), and trauma-exposed healthy controls (TEHC) served to indicate the presence of PTSD, trauma, and resilience markers, respectively. A total of 129 individuals, including 46 with PTSD, 49 TEHCs, and 34 HCs not exposed to trauma were scanned. Volumes, cortical thickness, and surface areas of interest were obtained from T1 structural MRI and used to identify data-driven clusters.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; resilience; posttraumatic stress disorder; structural MRI