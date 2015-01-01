Abstract

PURPOSE: Storytelling interventions are increasingly being proposed as a tool for rehabilitation after Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). This review aimed to systematically map intervention details as described in the TBI rehabilitation/recovery literature to better understand why, when and how storytelling is being used in rehabilitation.



METHODS: The review team included a storyteller-performer with lived experience of severe TBI, and two academics. Literature searching followed a pre-defined protocol with systematic search strategies and inclusion/exclusion criteria developed through discussion and literature scoping. Included interventions described a deliberate process of creation and sharing of the story.



FINDINGS: Thirteen studies met inclusion criteria, describing eleven distinct interventions fitting into four categories: film production, visual art, written publication and song composition. Rationale for the interventions included identity reconstruction, emotional processing, sense-making, and community (re)engagement. Varying levels of specialist materials and facilities were utilized. Most required facilitation by professionals trained in specialist areas such as narrative, art or music therapy.



CONCLUSION: Intervention models suggest that storytelling is intended for self-identity reconstruction after TBI and that it can create socially acceptable ways to process difficult experiences and (re)connect with peers, clinicians, families, and communities. Larger-scale trials that test intervention efficacy in relation to documented outcomes are needed.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONStorytelling as part of traumatic brain injury rehabilitation is used to assist with self-identity reconstruction, emotional processing, and clinical issues such as communication and executive functioning.Categories of storytelling intervention include film, visual art, written work and song writing.Collaborative facilitation is key to this process for a traumatic brain injury population.

