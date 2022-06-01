|
Citation
|
Flanagan JC, Nietert PJ, Sippel L, Jarnecke AM, Kirby C, Hogan JN, Massa AA, Brower J, Back SE, Parrott D. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 152: 14-24.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35709548
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: While alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a well-established risk factor for intimate partner aggression (IPA), effective treatments for co-occurring AUD and IPA (AUD/IPA) are lacking. Oxytocin is one promising pharmacological candidate for AUD/IPA given its potential to modulate social behavior and attenuate alcohol use. However, emerging data suggests that oxytocin's prosocial effects are inconsistent, and a small number of studies have also found that oxytocin might have the potential to be aggressogenic. No studies have directly examined the impact of oxytocin on alcohol- or IPA-related outcomes in a dyadic context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Intimate partner violence; Alcohol use disorder; Couples; Craving; Oxytocin