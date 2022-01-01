|
Citation
Rothenberg WA, Odgers CL, Lansford JE, Dodge KA, Godwin J, Copeland WE. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
35708931
Abstract
Parents' depressive symptoms vary across days, but factors predicting this fluctuation are not well understood. The present study utilized ecological momentary assessments to capture 1620 days of parents' lived experience in a diverse sample of 146 mothers and fathers from Appalachia who reported on daily fluctuation in family chaos, family financial hardship, and lack of social support, as well as depressive symptoms every day for 14 consecutive days. Data were analyzed using a multilevel modeling framework.
Language: en