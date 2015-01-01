|
Citation
|
Salt E, Wiggins AT, Cerel J, Hall CM, Ellis M, Cooper GL, Adkins BW, Rayens MK. J. Rural Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35708462
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Those factors identified to increase the risk of suicide in rural dwellers were exacerbated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, specifically economic factors, substance use, access to health care, and access to lethal weapons. Because the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on suicide ideation and attempts in rural populations have not been fully characterized in published literature, this study compares: (1) the rates of suicide ideation and attempts between the 6 months affected by SARS-CoV-2 to same months of the preceding year (3/18/2020-9/18/20; 3/18/2019-9/18/19), (2) demographics (ie, age, sex, residence, race, and ethnicity), and (3) the locations in which the encounters were billed (inpatient, outpatient, and emergency department).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; rural; suicide attempt; demographics; inpatient; suicide ideation; urban