PURPOSE: Sexual minority men (SMM) have been shown to be at high risk of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Internalized homophobia, body dissatisfaction, and psychological distress have been found to be related to NSSI among SMM, but few studies have focused on the mechanisms underlying these associations. Thus, the current study was conducted to examine the association between internalized homophobia and NSSI, and whether body dissatisfaction and psychological distress mediate this relationship among young SMM in China.
psychological distress; body dissatisfaction; Chinese; internalized homophobia; muscularity dissatisfaction; nonsuicidal self-injury