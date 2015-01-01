Abstract

Extreme heat exposure increases the risk for heat-related illnesses (HRIs) and deaths, and comprehensive strategies to prevent HRIs are increasingly important in a warming climate (1). An estimated 702 HRI-associated deaths and 67,512 HRI-associated emergency department visits occur in the United States each year (2,3). In 2020, Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona, experienced a record 145 and 148 days, respectively, of temperatures >100°F (37.8°C), and a record 522 heat-related deaths occurred in the state. HRIs are preventable through individual and community-based strategies*(,)(†); cooling centers,(§) typically air-conditioned or cooled buildings designated as sites to provide respite and safety during extreme heat, have been established in Maricopa and Yuma counties to reduce HRIs among at-risk populations, such as older adults. This analysis examined trends in HRIs by age during 2010-2020 for Maricopa and Yuma counties and data from a survey of older adults related to cooling center availability and use in Yuma County during 2018-2019. Data from CDC's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) were also used to overlay cooling center locations with SVI scores. During 2010-2020, heat days, defined as days with an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service Phoenix Office,(¶) for any part of Maricopa and Yuma counties (4), increased in both Maricopa County (1.18 days per year) and Yuma County (1.71 days per year) on average. Adults aged ≥65 years had higher rates of HRI hospitalization compared with those aged <65 years. In a survey of 39 adults aged ≥65 years in Yuma County, 44% reported recent HRI symptoms, and 18% reported electricity cost always or sometimes constrained their use of air conditioning. Barriers to cooling center access among older adults include awareness of location and transportation. Collaboration among diverse community sectors and health profession education programs is important to better prepare for rising heat exposure and HRIs. States and communities can implement adaptation and evaluation strategies to mitigate and assess heat risk, such as the use of cooling centers to protect communities disproportionately affected by HRI during periods of high temperatures.

