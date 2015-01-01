Abstract

Deaths associated with exposure to natural heat were defined as deaths with any underlying or contributing causes of death having International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes X30, P81.0, or T67. Any records including code W92 ("Exposure to excessive heat of man-made origin") were excluded. In total, 3,066 heat-related deaths occurred during 2018-2020.



During 2018-2020, a total of 3,066 heat-related deaths occurred. The highest percentage of heat-related deaths occurred among persons aged 55-64 years (19%), and the lowest percentage occurred among those aged 5-14 years (1%). Among those aged 5-14 through aged 55-64 years, the percentage of heat-related deaths increased with age, then decreased through those aged ≥85 years (7%). Approximately 2% of heat-related deaths occurred among those aged <1 year and 4% among those aged 1-4 years.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Multiple Cause-of-Death Data, 2018-2020. https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html

