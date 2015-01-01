SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Reilly LM, Wiggs KK, Quinn PD. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202100657

35707857

With rising suicide rates in the United States over the past two decades, a critical need has emerged to improve interventions to prevent suicide. Previous research has indicated that the period before initiation of mental health treatment may be a particularly vulnerable time for individuals with suicidal behavior. Presence of suicide risk before treatment initiation highlights the need to improve suicide screening and access to care. The authors propose various care and policy considerations to increase, support, and maintain suicide prevention efforts.


Language: en

Access to care; Self-destructive behavior; Suicide prevention; Suicide screening; Treatment guidelines

