Greenblatt-Kimron L, Shrira A, Rubinstein T, Palgi Y. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35708928
OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to examine the interpersonal relationships between family involvement (i.e., emotional and behavioral strategies that underscore family members' well-being and familial legacy) and secondary traumatization (i.e., symptoms of distress resulting from close contact with a traumatized individual) in Holocaust survivors and comparison families. We assessed levels of family involvement and secondary traumatization in children and grandchildren of survivors (Holocaust G2 and G3) and comparisons. Next, we examined whether there are within and between generation relationships between family involvement and secondary traumatization (i.e., G2's family involvement affects G3's secondary traumatization and vice versa).
