Giummarra MJ, Dipnall JF, Gabbe BJ. Rehabil. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35708919
PURPOSE/Objective Research: This study aimed to examine patterns of pain and mental health after injury, and the patient characteristics associated with reductions in those symptoms. RESEARCH METHOD/DESIGN: This registry-based observational cohort study included all people ≥ 16 years old hospitalized for unintentional injuries from 2007 to 2014 who were included in the Victorian State Trauma Registry or Victorian Orthopaedic Trauma Outcomes Registry, survived to 12-months postinjury and did not have severe brain injury or spinal cord injury (N = 31,073). Symptoms and related impacts were measured with pain Numerical Rating Scale, EuroQol Five Dimensions Three Level questionnaire (EQ-5D-3L), and 12-item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) pain and mental health items at 6-, 12-, and 24-months postinjury. Symptom patterns over time, and their predictors, were examined using Latent Class and Transition Analyses and multinomial logistic regression.
