|
Citation
|
Veerhuis N, Traynor V. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35708996
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Drivers with dementia will at some stage need to stop driving. The timing of driving retirement is informed by the advice of health practitioners, however many find this task complex and challenging as they feel unprepared or lack confidence, having limited training and education on dementia and driving. Few opportunities exist for Australian health practitioners to advance learning about dementia and driving. This study evaluated the impact of a Dementia and Driving Education Module on practitioner self-perceived knowledge, confidence, and competence in supporting people living with dementia with decisions about driving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aged; automobile driving; Alzheimer Disease; continuing medical education; decision support techniques; primary health care