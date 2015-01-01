Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective was to develop a disability-based metric for quantifying disability rates as a result of motor vehicle crash (MVC) spine injuries and compare functional outcomes between pediatric and adult subgroups.



METHODS: Disability rate was quantified using Functional Independence Measure (FIM) scores within the National Trauma Data Bank-Research Data System for the top 95% most frequent Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) 3 spine injuries (14 unique injuries). Pediatric (7-18 years), young adult (19-45 years), middle-aged adult (46-65 years), and older adult (66+ years) MVC occupants with FIM scores available and at least one of the 14 spine injuries were included. FIM scores of 1 or 2 at time of discharge were used to define disability and correspond to full functional or modified dependence in self-feeding, locomotion, and/or verbal expression. Disability rate was evaluated on a per injury basis for each AIS 3 spine injury and calculated as the proportion of cases associated with disability (i.e. FIM of 1 or 2) out of the total cases of that particular injury. Disability rates were calculated with and without the exclusion of cases with severe co-injuries (AIS 4+) to minimize bias from additional non-spinal injuries that could have contributed to disability. Associations between adjusted disability rates and existing mortality rates were investigated.



RESULTS: Locomotion impairment alone was the most frequent disability type for the top 14 AIS 3 spine injuries (7 cervical, 4 thoracic, and 3 lumbar) across all age groups and spine regions. Adjusted and unadjusted disability rates ranged from 0-69%. Adjusted disability rates increased with age: 14.8 ± 10% (mean ± SD) in pediatrics to 16.2 ± 6.6% (young adults), 29.2 ± 10.9% (middle-aged adults), and 45.0 ± 12.2% (older adults). Among all adult populations, adjusted mortality and disability rates were positively correlated (R(2)>0.24), with disability rates consistently greater than corresponding mortality rates.



CONCLUSIONS: Older adults had significantly greater disability rates associated with MVC spine injuries across all spinal regions. MVC disability rates for pediatrics were considerably lower. Overall, rates of mortality were significantly lower than rates of disability. The adjusted disability rates developed can supplement existing injury metrics by accounting for age- and location-specific functional implications of MVC spine injuries.

Language: en