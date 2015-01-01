Abstract

This article presents non-Portuguese readers with developments regarding studies on the intersection between feminism and behavior analysis conducted in Brazil, focusing on two concepts: empowerment and rape culture. Empowerment is described as a process in which women acquire novel behavioral repertoires that are related to changing aversive contexts that are dependent on their gender. Rape culture is defined as a set of contingencies that endorse or permit sexually abusive behaviors in a patriarchal context. Thus, the differential reinforcement of behaviors emitted by men and women leads to stereotypical male or female repertoires, and to male domination over women. The implications of these topics are discussed, as well as some barriers that are encountered by Brazilian feminists. Finally, suggestions are made for future research aimed at reducing gender and other inequalities.

