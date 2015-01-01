|
Citation
|
Sharma MK. Ment. Health Addict. Res. 2021; 6(1): e197.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Open Access Text (OAT))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Flirting has become a modality for initiating courtship or quasi-courtship.Flirting can happen verballyas well as non-verbally.The use of touch and frequent indulgence in clothing adjustment are other common form of flirtatious behaviour. The other expression of flirting includes the amount of personal distance kept between individuals.It has been seen that male & female who leans toward each other or who are at the same body angle found to be more seductive.
Language: en