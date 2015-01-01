Abstract

Flirting has become a modality for initiating courtship or quasi-courtship.Flirting can happen verballyas well as non-verbally.The use of touch and frequent indulgence in clothing adjustment are other common form of flirtatious behaviour. The other expression of flirting includes the amount of personal distance kept between individuals.It has been seen that male & female who leans toward each other or who are at the same body angle found to be more seductive.



Flirting is more frequent among younger people in the age group of 18-24 years. The Flirting Report Social Issues Research Centre (2004) [1] in their national survey found that males were slightly more flirtatious than females, with more men admitting to 7 recent flirtations than women. 61 percent acknowledged of having flirted either today or within the past week. The flirting behaviours can happen among individuals who got personality disorders. The person with a histrionic personality disorder also has the characteristic of being flirtatious, seductive, charming, manipulative, impulsive, and lively. They may behave inappropriately with most of the people they meet, even when they are not sexually attracted to them [2,3].



It is not a well-researched area. The present case sought consultation for management of his flirting behaviours.

