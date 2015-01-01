SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bricknell M, Whetham D, Sullivan R, Mahoney P. AMA J. Ethics 2022; 24(6): E472-477.

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

10.1001/amajethics.2022.472

35713914

This commentary on a case analysis examines the principles that govern decisions about which patients might be admitted to an international military hospital during humanitarian or combat operations. It explores the balance between duties under the Geneva Conventions and other international humanitarian laws, the requirement to be able to provide medical support to the military mission, and the obligation of clinicians to coordinate with other health care practitioners (local civilian, local military, and nongovernment organizations). Finally, this commentary considers the practical aspects of implementing these arrangements.


Language: ar
