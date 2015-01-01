SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ahmad A, Ahmad L, Andrabi S, Salem LB, Hughes P, Mannell J, Paphitis SA, Senyurek G. AMA J. Ethics 2022; 24(6): E530-534.

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

10.1001/amajethics.2022.530

35713920

Traumatic imagination includes creative processes in which traumatic memories are transformed into narratives of suffering. This article emphasizes the importance of storytelling in victims' mental health and offers a literary perspective on how some women's experiences of suffering can be expressed in the telling of traditional stories, which confer some protection from stigma to individual women in Turkish and Afghan societies.


Language: ar
